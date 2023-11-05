Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Mix 94-1 has tix to the Mariah Carey Christmas show in Cleveland

November 5, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Mix 94-1’s Countdown To Christmas is on and we’ll be giving away the good stuff all season long.

Like tickets to see Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas One And All – Live at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland – Thursday December 7th!

Listen every day all this week between 9am and 5pm for Mariah’s special holiday greeting.

When you hear it – Text MARIAH to 330-450-9400 for a shot to win tickets to the show!

Contest runs Monday 11/6/23 thru Friday 11/10/23.

Be listening, good luck and ho ho ho – From the station givin’ away the GOOD stuff – Mix 94-1!

Credit: Live Nation / Jesse Naul

 

