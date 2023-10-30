Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Mix 94-1 has your last shot at P!NK tickets

October 30, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Mix 94-1 has your final chances to win tickets to see P!NK: The Trustfall Tour – Live at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland next week!

Just LISTEN to Mix 94-1 every day, all this week between 9 and 5.

Anytime you hear us play TWO P!NK songs back-to-back- Be the 10th caller thru at 330-450-9400 and you’ll score a pair of tickets to the show.

Contest runs Monday 10/30 thru 11/3 only. The show is Wednesday November 8th.

BUT – Remember – ONLY call us when you hear TWO P!NK songs back-to-back. Listen carefully – and good luck.

From the station givin’ away the P!NK stuff – Mix 94-1!

