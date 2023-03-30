Mix 94-1 wants to see your EGG Sheeran

Mix 94-1 wants to throw some ED SHEERAN tickets into your Easter basket this year.

Let’s see your EGG Sheeran!

Step 1: Decorate an egg to look like Ed Sheeran

Step 2: Snap a photo (or video) of you and your egg and post it on social – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok – or better yet – ALL of ’em!

Step 3: Tag the person you plan to take to the show and tag & follow US (so we can see it!) – @Mix941Radio and use the hashtag #EggSheeran