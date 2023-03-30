Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Mix 94-1 wants to see your EGG Sheeran

March 30, 2023 9:48AM EDT
Share

Mix 94-1 wants to throw some ED SHEERAN tickets into your Easter basket this year.

Let’s see your EGG Sheeran!

Step 1: Decorate an egg to look like Ed Sheeran

Step 2: Snap a photo (or video) of you and your egg and post it on social – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok – or better yet – ALL of ’em!

Step 3: Tag the person you plan to take to the show and tag & follow US (so we can see it!) – @Mix941Radio and use the hashtag #EggSheeran

#EggSheeran

Popular Posts

1

Today is "330 Day" - Win a shot to "3-3-GO!"
2

“American Idol” Contestant Slams Katy Perry’s Mom-Shaming Joke
3

Pat Sajak Tries To Wrestle A Contestant On “Wheel of Fortune”
4

Notable Mount Union Alumni
5

Biggest Moments From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Accident Trial