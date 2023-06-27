Mix 94-1’s 4th Of July Mix Party with JT

Mix 94-1 has the perfect soundtrack for whatever you got goin’ on for the 4th.

It’s our special 4th Of July Mix Party with JT. Party jams, summer bangers, throwbacks and YOUR text requests at 330-450-9400

Whether you’re hangin’ on the patio, checkin’ out the fireworks or blowin’ $h#t up in your backyard (be safe out there), put us on your phones, your bluetooth, your smart speakers and party with us this 4th of July.

Our special 4th Of July Mix Party with JT – 4th Of July, Tuesday Night from 6 ’til Midnight with Mix 94-1!

***Warning: While the video below is a bonafide Independence Day Classic -it’s also profane. Watcher BEWARE***

Be safe, have fun & thanks for listening – Happy 4th from all of us at Mix 94-1!