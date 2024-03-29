Mix 94-1’s “Countdown To The Eclipse” – Live Broadcast

Join Mix 94-1 and News/Talk 1480 for our special Countdown To The Eclipse live broadcast on Eclipse Day – Monday April 8th.

We’ll have people checkin’ in from all over – as the Great North American Total Solar Eclipse passes through Northeast Ohio.

Mix 94-1’s Matt Fantone will be live from the “path of totality” in Hartville

JT will hosting the Eclipse Viewing Party at Centennial Plaza, Downtown Canton.

Jordan Miller will be reporting live from the Stark County Emergency Management Agency offices.

Billy Beebe will be joning hundreds of sky gazers live from the MAPS Air Museum.

Kenny Roda will be live from Progressive Field for the Guardians home opener against the White Sox.

Plus -we put together a truly cosmic Eclipse Playlist too!

Hosted by our own Pam Cook. It all starts at Noon on Eclipse Day – Monday April 8th.

From Northeast Ohio’s OFFICIAL stations of the Great American Total Solar Eclipse…

News/Talk 1480 WHBC and Mix 94-1!