Mix 94-1’s Food Fight Finale Rally at Dunkin’ Friday!
Friday, October 22nd! It’s our 10th Annual Food Fight FINALE RALLY @ Dunkin’ Donuts!
Get your spirit on! It’s a Finale Rally! The last day to collect! Help us help the Stark County Hunger Task Force and donate on behalf of the school YOU’d like to see win the Food Fight!
Join us and reps from each school and drop off money or non-perishable donations to us live at the following Dunkin’ Donuts locations:
McKINLEY / 6AM-9AM
Stop by and donate with Mix 94-1 and News/Talk 1480 WHBC’s JT ’s @ Dunkin’ Donuts
3255 Cleveland Avenue NW, Canton 44707
MASSILLON / 6AM-9AM
Stop by and donate with Mix 94.1’s Java Joel @ Dunkin’ Donuts
309 Lincoln Way West, Massillon, 44647
We’ll be announcing the school that collects the MOST food at the McKinley/Massillon game Saturday at the Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium!