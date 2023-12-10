Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Mix 94-1’s going HAM for the Holidays

December 10, 2023 12:00AM EST
Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone is goin’ HAM for the holidays with a shot for you to win an entire Christmas FEAST from Buehler’s Fresh Foods!

You’ll score a delicious Buehler’s PREMIUM spiral ham and be in the running to win the feast with all the fixins.

We’re talkin’ ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls and MORE.

Mmmmmmm. Ham!

Listen weekday mornings morning all this week at 8:30 for your chance to win.

From our friends at Buehler’s Fresh Foods and the station givin’ away the good stuff all season long and beyond… Mix 94-1!

