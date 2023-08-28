Mix 94-1’s hookin’ you up with BARBIE

Mix 94-1 is hookin’ you up with the BIGGEST movie of 2023 so far… Barbie: The Movie!

It’s the “best day ever”. Margot Robbie brings Barbie to life with Ryan Gosling and an all-star cast.

To live in “Barbie Land” is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis… or you’re a “Ken”.

Available on digital download Tuesday September 12th – but we’re giving you a chance to win it before you can buy it.

All this week – Anytime you hear us play Dua Lipa’s big Barbie hit, “Dance The Night” – Text BARBIE to 330-450-9400 for a shot to win!

From the station givin’ away the good stuff – Mix 94-1!