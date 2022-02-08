Mix 94-1’s JT at Boy Band Night at Dusty Armadillo
Party with Mix 94-1’s JT at the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown, Saturday February 12th!
The Boy Band Night Tribute band from Chicago will be there with their critically-acclaimed live band. Covering all your favorite classic boy-band jams from the Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, New Kids, One Directon, the Jonas Brothers and MORE!
JT will be there playing all your favorite 80s and 90s music videos. Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 10pm
18+ to get in- Tickets are 12 bucks.
Get those dance moves together and we’ll see you there!