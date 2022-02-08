      Weather Alert

Mix 94-1’s JT at Boy Band Night at Dusty Armadillo

Feb 8, 2022 @ 5:56pm

Party with Mix 94-1’s JT at the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown, Saturday February 12th!

The Boy Band Night Tribute band from Chicago will be there with their critically-acclaimed live band. Covering all your favorite classic boy-band jams from the Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, New Kids, One Directon, the Jonas Brothers and MORE!

JT will be there playing all your favorite 80s and 90s music videos. Doors open at 7pm. Show starts at 10pm

18+ to get in- Tickets are 12 bucks.

Get those dance moves together and we’ll see you there!

Popular Posts
Lady Gaga Doing “Jazz & Piano” Vegas Residency
Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Ben – “It’s Such A Beautiful Time For Us…”
Is Ed Sheeran Doing a Remix With Taylor Swift?
Winter Olympics: What You Need To Know About Team USA
Are You A Taylor Swift Expert? New York University Launches Course About Singer
Connect With Us Listen To Us On