Mix 94-1’s Madonnatage – Win Madonna tickets!

Mix 94-1 has tickets to see Madonna: Four Decades – The Celebration Tour – Live at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

It’s been 40 years since Madonna dropped her debut album, Madonna, waaaaaaay back in 1983. Crazy!

Show is happening August 2nd. Tickets are on-sale Friday January 27th at 10am, but you can try & win ’em!

Just listen to our Madonna Montage – or our Madonnatage!!!! Every single one was a top 10 hit, so we made it super easy.

Or IS it??? We’ve already played it for a few members of the Madonna Fan Army and there’s a few that some find… challenging.

If you can name all 10 songs – you could win.

We’ll be asking for a winner Friday at 4:30pm. So be sure to have our number in your phone and ready-to-go: 330-450-9400.

Okay- Here it is. Click the link below. Study it, share it, listen often. You need ALL 10 songs to win the tickets. Listen up!

Hmmmmm. Did you get all that??? Listen again and again and again… and be ready Friday at 4:30pm. That’s when we ask for a winner!

Madonna – Live in Cleveland. From the station ALWAYS givin’ away the good stuff, Mix 94-1!