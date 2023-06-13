Mix 94-1’s Taylorthon – Friday & Saturday Night

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is Live in Pittsburgh this weekend and Mix 94-1 has the perfect playlist for the ride home to Northeast Ohio.

It’s the Mix 94-1 Taylorthon!

It’s not radio… It’s TAY-dio!

We’ll kick it off right around 11:30 both Friday & Saturday when the shows are scheduled to end. We’ll be playin’ a TON of Taylor.

Everything from her first hit, 2006’s “Tim McGraw” all the way up to “Karma” and most of her biggest hits and fan favorites in between.

Fire us up on your bluetooth when you get in the car – We’ll be extending your Taylor party for a little while longer.

All part of the Summer Of Mix w/ Belden Village Mall – and Northeast Ohio’s Tay-Tay Station – Mix 94-1!