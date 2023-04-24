#MixMoms – Submit a photo of you and your Mom to win
April 24, 2023 12:00AM EDT
Mix 94-1 is lookin’ for the #MixMoms. Submit a photo of you and your Mom.
It could mean $100 gift cards to Galaxy Dining & Entertainment in Wadsworth & Henry B. Ball Jewelers in North Canton.
PLUS – We’ll get you and your Mom a pair of tickets to see LIZZO: The Special Tour – Friday May 12th at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland.
There’s 2 ways to get us your photo-
Text MOM to 330-450-9400, along with the photo of you and your Mom OR just submit below.
We’ll be announcing the grand prize winner – Thursday May 11th in the 5pm hour with Java Joel.
So- C’mon #MixMoms. Let’s see those photos and good luck. From the station givin’ away the GOOD stuff – Mix 94-1!