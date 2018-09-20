Mom Makes Son Wear “I Am A Bully” Shirt

A mom from Splendora, Texas is being praised, and also under fire for making her son wear a shirt to school that had “I Am A Bully” written on it. Her name is Star, and she decided to make her son wear this shirt after hearing that he was calling other boys “stupid” and “idiot” at school. She then took a picture of her son and posted it to social media. She says she posted the photo to the internet so parents’ who’s children had been bullied by her son could come forward, and her son could apologize to them. Star says the shirt has worked, and he now is nicer towards his friends and his siblings.