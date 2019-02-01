Mom Posts Herself Pouring Water on Her Baby As Payback for Waking Her Up
By Sarah
|
Feb 1, 2019 @ 6:02 AM

For some reason, this mother thought that pouring water on her daughter’s nose and mouth as she slept as “payback” for waking her up was a good idea.

Caitlin Alyse Hardy told police that it was a joke, Hardy filmed the incident for social media and a concerned mother reported the incident to the police.

Hardy was arrested for “ill-treatment, unnecessary pain, and suffering, and/or deprivation of necessary sustenance” to her baby, in 2014 the mother of four received a misdemeanor for not properly restraining her child in a mother vehicle.

The case is still being investigated, however, there is no evidence that harm has been done to her other three children.

