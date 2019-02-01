Mom Posts Herself Pouring Water on Her Baby As Payback for Waking Her Up

For some reason, this mother thought that pouring water on her daughter’s nose and mouth as she slept as “payback” for waking her up was a good idea.

Caitlin Alyse Hardy told police that it was a joke, Hardy filmed the incident for social media and a concerned mother reported the incident to the police.

Hardy was arrested for “ill-treatment, unnecessary pain, and suffering, and/or deprivation of necessary sustenance” to her baby, in 2014 the mother of four received a misdemeanor for not properly restraining her child in a mother vehicle.

The case is still being investigated, however, there is no evidence that harm has been done to her other three children.