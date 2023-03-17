Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Mom Saves Her Daughter In Cardiac Arrest At Cheer Competition

March 17, 2023 11:27AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Seventeen-year-old Keianna Joe’s guardian angel is her mom, who was there to administer life-saving CPR. Keianna was warming up for a cheer competition when she became unresponsive. Her mom, Andrea, was trained in CPR and using at AED device. As soon as she put the pads on her daughter, it said “shock advised”.

Keianna took a deep breath and they got her back. She spent a week in the hospital recovering and had a device implanted to detect abnormal heart rhythms.

Popular Posts

1

Notable Women From Stark County
2

The Most Popular Breakfast Cereals In America
3

Two-Time Organ Donor Meets The Little Girl She Saved
4

March 9th Is National Meatball Day
5

Celebrate National Dress Day