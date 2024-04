Source: YouTube

Mandi Oldani and Amber Rodriguez of New Braunfels, Texas, met in the hospital after giving birth to triplets within 24 hours of each other. That’s a pretty unique situation, and Amber said she never thought she’d be able to meet another triplet mom in the safe life stage as her. And get this, Mandi already had twins!!

They live in the same town 15 minutes from each other!