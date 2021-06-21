      Weather Alert

Monday is First Full Day of Summer 2021, With Variety of Weather for Week

Jun 21, 2021 @ 5:50am

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summer Solstice hit at 11:32 Sunday night.

And, Mother Nature is giving us a little bit of everything over the next several days.

AccuWeather calls for a warm day with thunderstorms on Monday.

But with passage of a cold front, we’ll see below-normal temps Tuesday and Wednesday.

The it’s back to 85 for the high Thursday.

Here’s the complete AccuWeather forecast for Monday:

The day started with a thunderstorm in spots:

Today: mostly cloudy and warm with a thunderstorm or two this afternoon. High 83.

Tonight: an evening shower; otherwise, overcast. Low 55.

Tomorrow: not as warm with clouds giving way to some sun. Much cooler than recent days. High 67.

Wednesday: partly sunny and pleasant. Nicest day of the week. High 76.

Thursday: mostly sunny and nice. Great day to be outside. High 85.

Friday: mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. High 84.

Popular Posts
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Kelsey Bites Into A Cicada And It Goes As Bad As You Think
Binge It Now Because NBC Cancels ‘Manifest’
Nicki Minaj And Post Malone Are Just A Few Of The Celebs Who Love To Wear Crocs
Biden Officially Signs Bill Making Juneteenth A National Holiday
‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel Coming to Disney+
Connect With Us Listen To Us On