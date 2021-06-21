Monday is First Full Day of Summer 2021, With Variety of Weather for Week
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summer Solstice hit at 11:32 Sunday night.
And, Mother Nature is giving us a little bit of everything over the next several days.
AccuWeather calls for a warm day with thunderstorms on Monday.
But with passage of a cold front, we’ll see below-normal temps Tuesday and Wednesday.
The it’s back to 85 for the high Thursday.
Here’s the complete AccuWeather forecast for Monday:
The day started with a thunderstorm in spots:
Today: mostly cloudy and warm with a thunderstorm or two this afternoon. High 83.
Tonight: an evening shower; otherwise, overcast. Low 55.
Tomorrow: not as warm with clouds giving way to some sun. Much cooler than recent days. High 67.
Wednesday: partly sunny and pleasant. Nicest day of the week. High 76.
Thursday: mostly sunny and nice. Great day to be outside. High 85.
Friday: mostly cloudy with a thunderstorm. High 84.