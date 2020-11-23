MONDAY UPDATE: Records Set for Daily Cases in Ohio, Stark*
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state of Ohio and Stark County broke record highs for new daily coronavirus patients on Monday, but there is at least one asterisk.
Governor Mike DeWine says numbers from tests done two earlier days at two labs were dumped in on Monday.
Also, he says 15,000 positive antigen tests have not been rechecked yet.
He’s hopeful the system can get caught up in the next few days.
Here are the Monday numbers:
Mon Nov 23 (list is not complete, 15,000 positives being rechecked)
Ohio: 363,304 cases (+11,885),
6020 deaths (+24)
Stark: 8529 cases (+407),
197 deaths (same)