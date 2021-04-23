Monitoring Air Pollution from Columbus?, Tracking Ozone Across Stark
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County can create its own air pollution, what with heavy industry, lawnmowers and gas tank-refilling on warm days, but did you know we can also blame Columbus at times?
Air Pollution Control at Canton Public Health says they have an ozone monitor in Brewster, since ozone created in Columbus one day can travel to our area and impact us the next day.
There are also monitors in Canton on top of the city building on Market Avenue N and at Malone University, also in Alliance.
The office also predicts the air quality each day as well as providing pollen and mold counts.