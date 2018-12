Forget trying to own Park Place or dropping a hotel on Illinois Avenue. Instead, battle your family members over New York style vs Chicago style with Monopoly’s new pizza-themed edition.

Available for pre-order at Amazon and Walmart, Hasbro’s cheesy update has people collecting slices rather than properties. The familiar tokens have been replaced by a delivery bike, pizza cutter, cheese shaker and grater.

Even the box resembles a takeout pizza box!