Monterey Bay Aquarium Apologizes for ‘Fat-Shaming’ Otter, Calling Her ‘Thicc’ on Twitter

In the hypersensitive Internet world, one has to be careful about what they say and how they describe people. An abnormal sized otter, named Abby, from the Monterey Bay Aquarium was posted on Twitter by the aquarium and the caption has been criticized as ‘fat shaming.”

In the caption words like “thicc,” “chonk,” and “an absolute unit,” was used and in the beginning people laughed at the post but on Wednesday things took a turn.

People said the words used were inappropriately taken from African American Vernacular English (AAVE), even calling it “digital blackface.” “AAVE isn’t a meme for white consumption,” said a professor who responded to the post.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium apologized for the post and the use of the insensitive language, then people got upset because the aquarium apologized but they stood their ground, “We’re also thankful for those of you out there pointing out our blind spots and how we can improve. Thanks, everyone,” the aquarium tweeted to its followers.