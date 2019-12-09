#MoodBoostMonday Give Yourself Space to Heal and Grow
“We need to give each other the space to grow, to be ourselves, to exercise our diversity. We need to give each other space so that we may both give and receive such beautiful things as ideas, openness, dignity, joy, healing, and inclusion.” -Max de Pree
I really like that quote. Making mistakes is okay. Forgiving others is okay. What’s important is to learn from our experiences, and to grow from them. Be mindful of yourself, and your place in other people’s worlds. And give yourself the space to grow, to heal, and to be open to others.