‘Moorhen’ Is The Champion Word As Texas Teen Wins Spelling Bee Title
Harini Logan is the new Scripps National Spelling Bee C-H-A-M-P-I-O-N.
The Texas teenager won the title after surviving the bee’s first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker on Thursday night.
The 14-year-old eighth-grader from San Antonio spelled 21 words correctly during the 90-second “spell-off” … beating competitor Vikram Raju by six words.
The winning word was moorhen which means the female of the red grouse.
Logan walks away with more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.
What’s a word, despite your best efforts, that you constantly spell wrong?