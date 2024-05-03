Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

More Awkward Nature: Lions Mating on Safari Jeep

May 3, 2024 12:05PM EDT
A male lion looking at the camera with a female in the background.

 When you go on safari in Africa…you can expect to get pretty close to wild animals and nature. But this may have been a little too close. Not is a dangerous way, but in an awkward way.

If you can manage to make it through the day without being in a Jeep on safari while two lions ARE ON THE ROOF MATING…you’re doing ok. 

Since the top of the Jeep is wicker, the tourists got this amazing video…SEE THAT HERE

