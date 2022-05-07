More Big Changes on Route 62 Come Monday Night
It’s a massive project being done to make things safer and now a big traffic pattern change is coming to Route 62 in Canton.
ODOT’s Justin Chesnick says beginning Monday night on 62 it will be down to one lane in each direction between Market Avenue and Harrisburg Road.
He also says they’ll close the 62 westbound ramp to Market Avenue/30th Street. A detour will be posted. He says the change will be in place for the better part of a year.
Again officials say the relocation project is being done to make that portion of 62 safer. This is phase one of construction.
The change could be delayed a day or two because of the rain.