      Breaking News
Saturday Update: 600 More Cases in Ohio

More Businesses Reopening on Monday, Others Wait for Word

May 4, 2020 @ 5:50am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is the day Governor Mike DeWine says non-essential manufacturing, distribution and construction businesses can begin reopening.

The same goes for general offices.

On Saturday, some non-essential retail businesses could begin taking customers by appointment or curbside.

They’re not to swing their doors open until next Tuesday.

We expect to hear plans for restarting closed restaurants, personal care businesses, gyms, daycare and more this week.

