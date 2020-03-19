      Breaking News
BMV Registrar Locations and Other Businesses Ordered to Close

More Closings from the Coronavirus Outbreak

Mar 19, 2020 @ 3:24am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Macy’s stores have closed due to COVID-19.

They say they will provide compensation and benefits to employees.

Services are limited at rest areas on the Ohio Turnpike, where crews are working to keep surfaces clean.

The Canton Recycling Center is closed.

Automotive plants around the country are closing, including the Big 3 and Honda facilities.

And work on that massive cracker plant being built near Pittsburgh has stopped after construction companies were unable to make the workplace safe enough for work crews.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Addresses Your Pets, Coronavirus, and Misinformation
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use