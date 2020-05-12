More COVID Testing in Alliance
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – COVID-19 testing is now being done at the Alliance Family Health Center on South Arch Avenue in the city.
There’s drive-up testing and even mobile testing.
They are reaching out to organizations where someone may have already tested positive.
If you own or manage a business and would like an employee to be tested for COVID-19, please instruct the employee to call AFHC’s dedicated COVID-19 phone line, at 330-596-7594, and leave a voicemail with a full name and return phone number.
AFHC will call the patient to complete intake and schedule the testing.
They say current processing time for COVID-19 results is 2-3 business days.