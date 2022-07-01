More Engagement Rumors For Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn
The Sun is reporting that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been secretly engaged for months, and have only told a few in their inner circle. In fact, not everyone on their staff knows.
This isn’t the first time these rumors have followed them. Alwyn addressed them several months ago saying he’s never going to say either way.
After a string of public relationships and breakups, Taylor seemed to learn she had to maintain more privacy for normalcy. If it’s true, congrats to the happy couple!