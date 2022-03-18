      Weather Alert

More Grammy Performers Announced

Mar 18, 2022 @ 8:59am

Lil Nas X is among the artists set to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Lil Nas X is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance along with Louisville’s own Jack Harlow for their hit, “Industry Baby.”

Lil Nas X and Jack will surely perform “Industry Baby.”

Additionally, Lil Nas X hopes to bring home the gold for Record, Song, Music Video, and Album of the Year.

All Record of the Year nominees generally perform at the Grammys, however, that was with five nominees, the category now has ten nominees.  Other artists scheduled to perform at the Grammys include Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, and Olivia Rodrigo.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be Sunday, April 3rd at 8:00pm.

Which performance are you excited to see at the Grammys?

Popular Posts
Ben Affleck Makes Surprise Cameo In JLo’s New Music Video
Pete Davidson Is Going to Space Next Week
The Critics Choice Awards Were Handed Out
A Heckler Makes Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Cry After Match Loss
Tom Brady Coming Out of Retirement for Another Season
Connect With Us Listen To Us On