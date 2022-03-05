More Kanye West Pete Davidson Drama
Well this definitely did not help Kanye win Kim back, if that was still his goal.
Kanye released an animated video called “Eazy” that included the lyric: “God saved me from that crash, Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**”.
In response, Kim Kardashian “liked” a tweet from director James Gunn (who directed Pete in ‘Suicide Squad’) that said Pete was one of the sweetest guy he’s ever met.
And if that wasn’t enough, Kanye took things a step further with the official music video for the song, where he can be seen burying a Pete Davidson look-alike.