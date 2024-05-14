Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

More Miss USA Drama As Miss Teen USA Runner-Up DECLINES The Title

May 14, 2024 10:27AM EDT
Stephanie Skinner made an “extremely hard” decision to NOT take over the title of Miss Teen USA after the winner, UmaSofia Srivastava, gave up her title.  She already committed to a research opportunity in Thailand.

“My word is my everything. I gave my commitment to a global research career opportunity in Thailand that will require me to live abroad for the summer,” Stephanie shared on social media.

Stephanie also referenced UmaSofia and former Miss USA winner Noelia Voigt‘s respective decisions to step down from their titles, writing, “Although I do not know exactly what Noelia and Uma went through to lead them to resign, I am sending them immense love and support.”

 

