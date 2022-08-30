Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

More Mosquito Spraying This Week

August 30, 2022 12:11PM EDT
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More mosquito spraying, courtesy of the Stark County Health Department.

The villages of Navarre and Hills and Dales will be treated Tuesday night, with Hartville on Thursday.

The section of Plain Township bounded by 55th and Applegrove Streets, between Market Avenue N and the North Canton city limits will be hit on Wednesday.

Here’s the usual advice from the health department:

▪ SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES.

▪ IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR COLD TEMPERATURES, SPRAYING WILL BE POSTPONED.

▪ PERSONS WHO SUFFER WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS MAY VACATE THE AREA.

▪ BEEKEEPERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEIR HIVES.

