More on Columbus Man Killed After Attempted FBI Office Breach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More information on the Columbus man, killed by police after trying to breach the FBI office in Cincinnati last week.

Social media posts apparently put up by 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer soon after the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid encouraged people to go to Palm Beach Florida and kill federal agents.

Previous posts apparently also from Shiffer have him at the January 6th speech and later at the Capitol building.