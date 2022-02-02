More Reasons Adele Postponed Her Show In The Last Hours
Page Six has what they are calling exclusive details into what led Adele to ultimately pull the plus on her Vegas residency in the final hours.
She told fans in her tearful video on Instagram it was her crew being out with Covid and delivery delays, but insiders are painting a different story.
Sources say she was going through a rough patch with boyfriend Rich Paul and they were fighting A LOT on the phone. A course with management at Caesar’s Palace said, “Adele’s been crying and couldn’t get through a single full rehearsal for the past month”.
It basically came down to the fact Adele got to Vegas really late by production standards, and then didn’t like the set and production and didn’t have time to change it.
In the meantime, she announced she’ll perform at the Brit Awards and appear on “The Graham Norton Show”. Still no word on rescheduled dates for Vegas.
