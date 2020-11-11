More Record-Setting Summer Weather in November
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The record books will show that the final warm day in the hot summer of 2020 occurred on November 10th?
The high was 77 at the Akron Canton Airport on Tuesday, blowing the lid off the previous record of 70 set in 1998.
Records were also set in Cleveland, Mansfield, and even Erie Pennsylvania, where they’re usually measuring lake-effect snow this time of year.
High temperature records were also broken on Sunday and Monday.