      Weather Alert

More Record-Setting Summer Weather in November

Nov 11, 2020 @ 4:20am

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The record books will show that the final warm day in the hot summer of 2020 occurred on November 10th?

The high was 77 at the Akron Canton Airport on Tuesday, blowing the lid off the previous record of 70 set in 1998.

Records were also set in Cleveland, Mansfield, and even Erie Pennsylvania, where they’re usually measuring lake-effect snow this time of year.

High temperature records were also broken on Sunday and Monday.

Popular Posts
person carrying rolls of toilet paper in store
Stores Prepare For Another Toilet Paper Shortage
Al Roker
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
christmas tree with gifts in living room
App Lets Shoppers Try Out Christmas Trees Before Buying
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris' Message To All Women
man and woman driving in a car
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Testing The Lengths We Go To For Love