More Shawn And Camila Sightings After Their Coachella Reunion

Since they were seen getting cozy and kissing at Coachella, now eagle eyes have spotted them hanging out again in Santa Monica. TMZ and Entertainment Tonight had a three-second clip showing them walking down restaurant-lined street Wednesday while holding hands. An Australian journalist grabbed the footage saying, “They were very deep in conversation but seemed super comfortable and happy together.”

Mendes and Cabello’s outing came about the same night that she seemingly referenced her reunion with Mendes at Coachella last weekend in a new song snippet shared on Instagram. “How come you’re just so much better? / Is this gonna end ever? / I guess I’ll f— around and find out / Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t, it’s whatever / If you do, honey, it’ll be all I think about,” Cabello sings on the track, which is saved as “June Gloom” on her phone.