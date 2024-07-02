More Team USA Standouts Heading To Paris

Source: YouTube

In her fifth attempt at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, Tara Davis-Woodhall nailed a huge 7.00 m long jump to lock in her spot in Paris. She gave us all the feels with her emotional hug with husband Hunter and their parents!

Tara and Hunter share her Olympic journey on their YouTube channel!

Other standout track performances include Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shattered her own world record in the 400m hurdles for her spot on Team USA.

And 16-year-old Washington D.C. native Quincy Wilson set a U18 world record in the 400 m hurdles for third place!

In men’s gymnastics, three-time collegiate champion Frederick Richard secured his spot on the U.S. Olympic roster as the all around winner!