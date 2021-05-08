More Vaccination Clinics Set up in Stark County – STARTING MONDAY
The Stark County Health Department is partnering with four local school districts to expand vaccine operations with outlying clinics in the corners of the county between May 10 through May 13.
These public clinics will make it more accessible to residents in the four outlying areas to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.
Individuals that are 16 years of age and older will be able to schedule through ArmorVax.com and as a mobile app for Apple and Android devices for one of four clinic sites.
Those that are minors, 16 to 17 years old’s, must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian to their vaccine appointment. The parent or legal guardian must sign a consent form upon checking in at the clinics. However, those that do not have access to a computer, internet or who have difficulty using Armorvax may still call the registration phone line at 330-451-1681 to schedule at one of these four clinic locations.
“Our community partnerships are vital as we work to ensure safe and equitable distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Health Commissioner Kirkland Norris, RS, MPH.
The outlying clinics will be held at the following locations:
Monday, May 10, 2021 – Fairless Elementary School gymnasium located at 12000 Navarre Rd. S.W.,
Navarre, Ohio 44662 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – Northwest High School field house located at 8580 Erie Ave. N.W., Canal
Fulton, Ohio 44614 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – East Canton High School gymnasium located at 310 Browning Ct. N., East
Canton, Ohio 44730 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Marlington Middle School gymnasium located at 10325 Moulin Ave.,
Alliance, Ohio 44601 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Once scheduled, residents should show up at their scheduled time with their driver’s license and health insurance card. Those without insurance will still receive their vaccination. Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled at the first dose clinic. Individuals can also register for any of our clinics at the Whipple-Dale Centre through ArmorVax.com or through the mobile app for Apple and Android devices.