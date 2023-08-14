Morgan Wallen breaks Harry Styles’ record for longest-running #1 by a solo artist

Sorry, Harry Styles: Morgan Wallen just broke your record for longest-running #1 by a solo artist.

Harry’s “As It Was” and Morgan’s “Last Night” were tied: both had spent 15 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100. But now “Last Night” has pulled ahead, notching a 16th week. That makes the song the longest-running #1 on that chart by an artist without any collaborators.

“Last Night” is now tied with “Despacito,” a collaboration between Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, and “One Sweet Day,” a Mariah Carey/Boyz II Men team-up, for the title of the second-longest run on top in Hot 100 history.

Only “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus has spent more time on top: it’s the all-time leader at 19 weeks.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift‘s “Cruel Summer” has climbed to #3, a new high, four years after it was initially released on her 2019 album, Lover.

Olivia Rodrigo‘s new song “vampire” hits a new high of #6, while Dua Lipa‘s Barbie track “Dance The Night” climbs to #7. And Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers,” which first hit #1 in January, returns to the top 10.

