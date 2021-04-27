Mortal Kombat Beat Out Godzilla vs Kong at HBO Max
By now you probably already know that Mortal Kombat beat out all other films and took the top spot at the box office, but it also managed to beat Godzilla vs Kong over at HBO Max.
Despite the mixed reviews and according to the numbers, the film scored a “flawless victory” over at HBO Max by pulling in more viewers in its opening weekend than Godzilla vs Kong.
According to Samba TV, 3.8 million U.S. households watched Mortal Kombat on its opening weekend meaning in three days the film pulled in more viewers than Godzilla vs Kong in 5 days. What did you think about Mortal Kombat?