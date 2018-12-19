Most Expensive Gubernatorial Race In State History
Dec 19, 2018

(ONN) – Campaign finance filings show this year’s race for Ohio governor was the most expensive in state history.

The reports show that Republican Mike Dewine, the governor-elect, and Democratic challenger Richard Cordray, spent nearly $45 million between their campaigns.

Cordray’s fundraising topped Dewine’s, 16.8 million to 16.4 million.

However, Dewine also took in nearly $5 million from running mate Jon Husted when their campaigns merged.

Dewine also made personal loans to his campaign totaling about $4 million.

Ultimately, Dewine spent about $28 million compared to cordray’s roughly $17 million, for a record-setting total.

The previous record was $34 million, set in 2010 when John Kasich defeated Ted Strickland.

