Most People Have no Idea About Their Family History

While family history is important to a lot of people, a new survey finds that a lot of Americans don’t actually know that much about where they came from.

A survey by Ancestry finds that 34% of people can’t trace their family tree past their grandparents, while those who do are still missing key information. For example, 21% of people don’t know what city their grandparents were born in, while 14% don’t know what any of them did for work. Even more astonishing, a third of Americans say they can’t name all four of their grandparents, while 21% can’t name even one of their great-grandparents.

But even with this sad information, it seems a lot of people do want to know their family history. In fact, 80% of people say they care about their heritage, while 84% say it’s important to know their family history.

As for the types of things they want to know from their grandparents, 72% would like to hear stories of them when they were young, while 63% would like to hear childhood memories. Other things folks want to know about their grandparents include:

Where your family came from (62%)

Their heritage (62%)

Life advice (51%)

About their personal beliefs (48%)

Health issues common to your family (47%)

General medical history (40%)

What kind of work they did (37%)

Best trips/places they’ve been (36%)

Source: SWNS Digital