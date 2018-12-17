Most Successful People Start Their Day At What Time?!

The Wallstreet Journal had posted an article claiming that the most successful people start their day at 4 a.m.

Some of these peoples include, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook, Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama. Although waking up at 4 a.m. man not be as realistic for you, there are some ways to get your morning started in the most productive way possible.

Morning boosters include meditation, early morning workouts and even changing the location of your alarm clock.

How early do you wake up to start your day off right?

Read more about how you can make your mornings optimal here….