Most Young People Are Struggling With Mental Health, Reveals Survey by Lady Gaga’s Foundation
By Sarah
|
Mar 12, 2019 @ 7:38 AM

Lady Gaga’s foundation conducted a survey that found many young people are struggling with mental health.

Out of the 2,000 13 to 24-year-olds, 60 percent felt that mental health was important however only 40 percent felt that their mental health was stable.

LGTBQ youth have a higher risk of mental instability, “this survey is a clear and urgent demonstration that young people care about their mental health but they are struggling,” Lady Gaga’s mother Cynthia Germanotta, co-founder, and president of Born This Way Foundation, said.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

First Full-Length Trailer for Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ is Here World Wide Web Creator Celebrates 30 Years of the World Wide Web Stranger Things Might Give Eleven A Birthday In The Upcoming Season Here’s a Fun Way to Give Back on St. Patrick’s Day ‘Big Bang Theory’ Series Finale Date Revealed Free Pancake Day Is at IHOP This Week
Comments