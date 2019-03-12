Most Young People Are Struggling With Mental Health, Reveals Survey by Lady Gaga’s Foundation

Lady Gaga’s foundation conducted a survey that found many young people are struggling with mental health.

Out of the 2,000 13 to 24-year-olds, 60 percent felt that mental health was important however only 40 percent felt that their mental health was stable.

LGTBQ youth have a higher risk of mental instability, “this survey is a clear and urgent demonstration that young people care about their mental health but they are struggling,” Lady Gaga’s mother Cynthia Germanotta, co-founder, and president of Born This Way Foundation, said.