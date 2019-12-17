Mother Leaves Life-Size Cardboard Cut Out While Gone To Stop Son From Crying
If your toddler cries every time you leave the room, this parenting hack can save you frustration. Among other things, this can give you time to get other chores done around the house. The mother of a one-year-old had cardboard cut-outs made of herself so that her son would think she was still in the room. She made one of her standing and one of her kneeling on the floor. A video shows that the 1-year-old continues to play totally unaware that his mother isn’t really in the room. You can find the picture and video on her Twitter, @sato_nezi. Great idea huh!
What parenting hack do you swear by?