      Weather Alert

Mother Nature Joins Holiday Celebration with Snow and Cold

Dec 26, 2020 @ 9:18am

CANTON, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of snow across Stark County.

That was the Christmas-Eve-through-early-Christmas-Day accumulation.

One report out of Wayne County had ten inches.

The Akron Canton Airport weather station recorded 8.7 inches during the storm.

There was a little additional snow overnight Friday night in most areas.

Roads are quite slippery in spots on Saturday.

There is also a lot of drifting of snow in wide open areas.

