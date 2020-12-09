Motley Statue Effort Picking Up Speed
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Marion Motley had a street named after him in Canton in 2002, three years after he died.
Now a local group tells WHBC News they look to do much more.
Like erect a statue in Stadium Park in the grass triangle that leads to the Hall of Fame.
Motley’s bust of course is inside the Hall of Fame for his play with the Browns, but the McKinley standout was also one of four Blacks who broke the color barrier in 1946, a year before Jackie Robinson in baseball.
Commemorative bricks bricks are being sold and donations taken.
You can check the Marion Motley: Honoring His Legacy Facebook page.
Checks should be made out to the Greater Canton Amateur Sports Hall of Fame.
You can mail a check to: Box 9731, Canton, OH 44711