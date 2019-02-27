Motocross Accident Investigation Completed

(WHBC) – The Tallmadge Police Department has completed its investigation into a motocross accident at the Summit County Fairgrounds that left several people injured.

Investigators say William Bair was operating his dirt bike through moguls on Saturday when he struck a wall, causing him to partially come off his bike and hindering his ability to stop or slow down.

At the same time his right hand turned the throttle, causing the bike to accelerate through a plywood wall, into the crowd and an exterior wall.

Bair and three spectators were taken to a hospital for injuries that are described as not life-threatening.

Each person injured has since been released from the hospital.

The Tallmadge Police Department has concluded that this was an accident and no criminal charges will be filed.