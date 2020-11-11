Mountain Dew Releases a Cookbook
For all of you that love to cook, Mountain Dew has released a cookbook for all the cooks and lovers of Mountain Dew. The cookbook, titled the Big Bold Book of MTN Dew Recipes, features 40 recipes from fans, by fans, and enjoyed by fans.
In the cookbook, there are recipes for green pancakes, salsa, green eggs and ham, Mountain Dew infused pickles, and more. The recipes don’t stop there though, there are even more recipes that include Mountain Dew online.
Have you ever tried to cook with soda?